Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $13.34

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $12.75. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 1,053 shares trading hands.

OII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 23.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,421,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after buying an additional 466,666 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 160,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 86,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

