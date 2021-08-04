OceanEx Token (OCE) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $27,481.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00145201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,905.66 or 1.00059964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.80 or 0.00849466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

