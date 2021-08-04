Oikos Market Capitalization Tops $803,791.80 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. Oikos has a total market cap of $803,791.80 and $5,579.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00101877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00145258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,146.55 or 0.99994599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.57 or 0.00845555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 182,701,142 coins and its circulating supply is 162,173,586 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.