Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $281.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.11.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $273.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

