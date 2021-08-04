Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research note published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $264.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.11.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $273.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $276.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $4,957,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $1,871,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $5,731,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

