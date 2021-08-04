Old Port Advisors Acquires 2,811 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05.

