Old Port Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 444.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,676 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Orange were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Orange by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Orange by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a yield of 8.47%. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

