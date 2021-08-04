Old Port Advisors Sells 908 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 43.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in General Motors by 40.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

GM opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

