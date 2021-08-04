OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMNIQ Corp. is a provider of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, as well as access control applications. OMNIQ Corp. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers began coverage on OMNIQ in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

OMNIQ stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31. OMNIQ has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Equities analysts predict that OMNIQ will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

