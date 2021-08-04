ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.22.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock worth $552,931. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 679,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 279,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,185,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

