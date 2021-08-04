ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 173,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,356,234 shares.The stock last traded at $43.95 and had previously closed at $39.06.

The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,738,000 after acquiring an additional 522,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.91.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.