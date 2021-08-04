Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.26 million and a PE ratio of -12.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04. Ondas has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Derek Reisfield acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $244,771.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ondas by 49.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ondas by 189.0% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 347,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 227,486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ondas by 987.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Ondas by 28.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 113,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ondas in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

