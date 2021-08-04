OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCFT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.57 and a beta of 0.40.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,509,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

