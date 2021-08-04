OneSpaWorld (OSW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. On average, analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSW shares. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

