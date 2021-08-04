Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 16.6% This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002098 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $716.19 million and $91.38 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00056982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00033179 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00260506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00034385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006221 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,927,426 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

