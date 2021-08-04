Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 5,280,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

LPRO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.46.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of LPRO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.83. 10,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,676. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The business’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.