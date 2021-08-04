Opium Price Tops $1.75 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Opium has a market cap of $7.27 million and $83.05 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00004488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00047217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00101182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00143281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,191.31 or 1.00605846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.72 or 0.00841280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

