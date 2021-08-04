Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,288 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $76,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Amcor by 1,213.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amcor by 708.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $24,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.64.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

