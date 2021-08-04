Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in CNX Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CNX Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 69.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

