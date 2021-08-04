Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

