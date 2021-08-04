Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,225 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,225 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $282.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $118.08 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

