Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth $34,329,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after buying an additional 884,618 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 856.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 706,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after buying an additional 632,360 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 868,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,387,000 after buying an additional 413,560 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth $14,813,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADNT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.27. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

