Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.93. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.