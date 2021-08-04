Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $22.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $25.70. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GWW. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

GWW opened at $445.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.07. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $336.91 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

