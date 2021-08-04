Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,284.0 days.

Oracle Co. Japan stock opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. Japan has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $89.81.

Get Oracle Co. Japan alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Oracle Co. Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.