Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,284.0 days.

Oracle Co. Japan stock opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. Japan has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $89.81.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Oracle Co. Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Oracle Co. Japan

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

