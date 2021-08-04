ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of ORBCOMM worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

ORBC opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $892.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.