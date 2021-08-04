ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%.

NASDAQ ORBC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $888.24 million, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

