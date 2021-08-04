Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.92. 507,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,098,570. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.