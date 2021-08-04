Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,095,043 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,095,043 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $86,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,150 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.46. 840,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,642,352. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.