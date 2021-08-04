Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $216.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

