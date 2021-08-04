Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 33,654 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,668 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,654 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.16. 80,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $436.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

