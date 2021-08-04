Orgenesis (ORGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 186.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ORGS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. 51,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. Orgenesis has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a P/E ratio of 251.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

