Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $132.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $118.71 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $774,383.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,891 shares of company stock worth $6,238,514 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

