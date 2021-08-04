Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Short Interest Update

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

RNGTF opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.