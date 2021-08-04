Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

OR traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.93. 312,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,363. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.39 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.13.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5412721 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

