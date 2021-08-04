Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.890-$2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.

OTIS traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,689. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $91.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.10.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

