Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Overstock.com reported solid second-quarter 2021 results. Strength in demand for its e-commerce services in the home-furnishing vertical is expected to remain a major growth driver in the near term as the housing sector recovers, with rising affluence in specific demographics, driving demand for home-goods items. Moreover, new customers surged year over year and new-customer repeat-purchase rate increased. Improved mobile experience and refined search features using machine-learning models is driving new-customer growth. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Nevertheless, stiff competition, particularly from Wayfair, its nearest peer in home furnishing, is a concern. Medici Ventures and tZERO businesses are expected to run at a loss in the foreseeable future as blockchain will take more time to gain widespread adoption.”

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $68.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Overstock.com has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Overstock.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Overstock.com by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.