OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 820.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OZMLF. Citigroup upgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, raised shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OZMLF opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. OZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.72.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of ParÃ¡ in the northern region of Brazil.

