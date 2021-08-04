OzAurum Resources Limited (ASX:OZM) Insider Martin Holland Acquires 350,000 Shares

OzAurum Resources Limited (ASX:OZM) insider Martin Holland purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,350.00 ($35,250.00).

About OzAurum Resources

OzAurum Resources Limited, an exploration company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of gold projects in Western Australia. It holds interests in the Mulgabbie project that covers a landholding of 67 square kilometers, as well as Patricia project comprising a 3.6 square kilometers landholding located north-east of Kalgoorlie.

