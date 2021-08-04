Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.10. 450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSFF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 2,738.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000.

