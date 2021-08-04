Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

