Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Pacira BioSciences updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PCRX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,160. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $161,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,274 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

