PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Get PAE alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of PAE opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.31. PAE has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.51 million. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, analysts predict that PAE will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAE stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.