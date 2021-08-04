Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $7.33 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 31,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 767,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $179,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $235.71. 169,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,905,154. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.17. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $459.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,598,066. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Compass Point increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

