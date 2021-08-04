Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 437 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 48,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 113,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 54,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.01. 130,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,640,227. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

