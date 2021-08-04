Palisade Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 783,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,127,000 after acquiring an additional 70,573 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,443,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.69.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,513. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.95. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $231.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.