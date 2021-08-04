Palisade Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $403.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,126. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $406.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

