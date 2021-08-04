Paloma Partners Management Co Has $373,000 Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 647.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 35.22%. Analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

AUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.