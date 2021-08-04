Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 17.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $36,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 336.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 267,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $12,821,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.77. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $285.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

