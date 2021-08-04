Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

ZUMZ opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $254,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,614 shares of company stock valued at $688,194. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

